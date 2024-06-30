Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 324.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HMC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.24. 442,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,234. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average is $33.73. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $36.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

