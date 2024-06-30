Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,898 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 57.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,563 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $44,026,000 after buying an additional 291,833 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 51.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,374 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $2,847,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $6,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $320,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,819.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LPX stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $82.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,653,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,702. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $95.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.92.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

