Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,095 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,975 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.47. 13,957,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,762,266. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $480.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.68 and a 1 year high of $290.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.56.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

