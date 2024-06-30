Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.0% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,926,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,209. The company has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.10.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

