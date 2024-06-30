Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $11,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 53,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 22,280 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 37,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 17,418 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 196,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after buying an additional 14,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.08. 488,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,253. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.93. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.64 and a 1 year high of $100.89.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

