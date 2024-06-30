BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.68

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.68 and traded as low as $4.70. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 187,635 shares.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.92 billion for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.16%. On average, analysts forecast that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.0331 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

(Get Free Report)

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.