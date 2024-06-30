Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,800 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the May 31st total of 379,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 471.6 days.
Barratt Developments Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BTDPF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.75. 135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,782. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41.
Barratt Developments Company Profile
