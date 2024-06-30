Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Short Interest Update

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,491,300 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 2,069,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 97.3 days.

Becle Stock Performance

BCCLF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,321. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01. Becle has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

About Becle

Becle, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and distributes spirits and other distilled beverages in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Gran Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey, including North American whiskey under the Stranahan's, Tincup, and Pendleton brands, as well as Irish whiskey under the Bushmills, Proper No.

