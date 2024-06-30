Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Short Interest Update

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,491,300 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 2,069,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 97.3 days.
Becle Stock Performance
BCCLF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,321. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01. Becle has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $3.00.
About Becle
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Becle
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Becle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.