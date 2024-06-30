Beldex Price Hits $0.0386 on Top Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0386 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $248.77 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,389.03 or 0.05507637 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00045371 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008313 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00014797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00012952 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,603,968 coins and its circulating supply is 6,448,223,968 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

