Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Short Interest Down 16.0% in June

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the May 31st total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days. Currently, 14.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGFV. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 324.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 106,175 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 280,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. 41.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NASDAQ BGFV traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.96. 3,844,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,366. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.28.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $193.43 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently -27.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

