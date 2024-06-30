BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BioPharma Credit Price Performance

BioPharma Credit stock remained flat at $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. BioPharma Credit has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.25.

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. BioPharma Credit PLC was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

