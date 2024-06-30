BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BioPharma Credit Price Performance
BioPharma Credit stock remained flat at $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. BioPharma Credit has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.25.
BioPharma Credit Company Profile
