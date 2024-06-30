Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Short Interest Update

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,000 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the May 31st total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.8 days.

Bird Construction Trading Up 0.8 %

BIRDF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.75. 122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,562. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BIRDF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from $18.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

About Bird Construction

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.