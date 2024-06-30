Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Short Interest Update

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,800 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the May 31st total of 357,800 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 261,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bit Origin

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bit Origin stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.34% of Bit Origin as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bit Origin alerts:

Bit Origin Price Performance

Shares of Bit Origin stock traded down $2.44 on Friday, reaching $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,388,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,531. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22. Bit Origin has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $9.71.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Origin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Origin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.