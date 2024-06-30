Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $22,833.54

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 29th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $11.32 million and $22,833.54 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.0607 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00078985 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00024164 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010886 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001633 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 68.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

