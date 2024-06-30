Bitcoin Price Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $61,584.55 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,214.37 billion and $573.80 million worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.91 or 0.00628257 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00044242 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00072072 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.
About Bitcoin
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,718,731 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.
