Bitcoin Price Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $61,584.55 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,214.37 billion and $573.80 million worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.91 or 0.00628257 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00044242 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00072072 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

About Bitcoin

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,718,731 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

