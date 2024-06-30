BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Short Interest Up 26.1% in June

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,990,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the May 31st total of 41,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
BB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.
NYSE BB traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.48. 9,815,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,376,746. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.37. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 25.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.
