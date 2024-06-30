BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (HYMU) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMUGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0818 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS HYMU traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.64. The company had a trading volume of 114,451 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average of $22.23.

About BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF

The BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (HYMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Custom Blend index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to primarily high-yield US municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. HYMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

