BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (BATS:HYMU)

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0818 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of BATS HYMU traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.64. The stock had a trading volume of 114,451 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.23.
BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Company Profile
