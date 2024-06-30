BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.07

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and traded as high as $10.13. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 49,732 shares traded.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Up 0.6 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.
