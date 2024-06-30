BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.07

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and traded as high as $10.13. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 49,732 shares traded.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,729 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

