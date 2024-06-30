BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on July 5th

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1434 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of MEAR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.15. 99,936 shares of the stock were exchanged. BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $50.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.05.
About BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF
