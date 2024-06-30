BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Outperform Rating for Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.66% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Net Lease
Global Net Lease Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $702,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,829,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,092.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $1,078,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,079,073 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,534.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $702,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,829,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,092.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,043,070 shares of company stock worth $7,497,437 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Global Net Lease
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 59.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Global Net Lease
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global Net Lease
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.