BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3495 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BKGI stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $28.60. 352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $21.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.49.

About BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF

The Bny Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BKGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global dividend-paying companies involved in the infrastructure industry. BKGI was launched on Nov 2, 2022 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

