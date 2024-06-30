BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3495 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:BKGI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.60. The company had a trading volume of 352 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.49.

BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF Company Profile

The Bny Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BKGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global dividend-paying companies involved in the infrastructure industry. BKGI was launched on Nov 2, 2022 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

