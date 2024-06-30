BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Down 57.9% in June

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the May 31st total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of DHF stock remained flat at $2.41 on Friday. 503,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,762. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.0175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
