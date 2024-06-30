Bobcoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.62 (BOBC)

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Bobcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001246 BTC on major exchanges. Bobcoin has a market capitalization of $13.56 million and $5.62 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bobcoin has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bobcoin

Bobcoin’s genesis date was February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. The official message board for Bobcoin is twitter.com/2050_paris. Bobcoin’s official website is bob.eco. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.

Embedding social impact into the heart of business. Employment creation is Bob’s main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto: Access equals opportunity.”

