Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Short Interest Update

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,900 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the May 31st total of 141,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 62.3 days.

Boyd Group Services stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of $164.55 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 0.56.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $786.55 million during the quarter.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

