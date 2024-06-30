Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,649,100 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the May 31st total of 1,253,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,061.4 days.

Brambles Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMBLF remained flat at $9.65 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63. Brambles has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

