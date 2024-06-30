Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Raised by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $41.53. 20,542,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,934,426. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

