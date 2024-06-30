Brokerages Set Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) PT at $8.83

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.83.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHRS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, May 24th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Coherus BioSciences
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Coherus BioSciences Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of CHRS opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. Coherus BioSciences has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.66.
Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Coherus BioSciences
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coherus BioSciences
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.