Brokerages Set Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) PT at $8.83

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHRS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 66.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHRS opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. Coherus BioSciences has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

