Brokerages Set First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Target Price at C$40.17

Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.17.

FN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get First National Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FN

First National Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

TSE:FN opened at C$35.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 16.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,813.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.86. First National Financial has a 52 week low of C$32.86 and a 52 week high of C$41.80. The company has a market cap of C$2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter. First National Financial had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 34.57%. The company had revenue of C$518.05 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that First National Financial will post 3.734359 EPS for the current year.

First National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Insider Transactions at First National Financial

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 20,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$38.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$787,876.04. In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 20,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$38.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$787,876.04. Also, Director Martine Irman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$36.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$367,638.00. Insiders own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

About First National Financial

(Get Free Report

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.