Brokerages Set Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) PT at $15.57

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FULC

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FULC stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.34. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.60% and a negative net margin of 3,470.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fulcrum Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $6,919,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $878,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $872,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $4,302,000. Finally, Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,939,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.