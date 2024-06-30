Brooklyn FI LLC Buys 896 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 49,226 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,712.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after buying an additional 311,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $297,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,038. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $44.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

