Brooklyn FI LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Brooklyn FI LLC trimmed its position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,984 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth $55,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 56,000.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on S. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.48.

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $55,935.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 532,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,318,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $55,935.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 532,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,318,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 4,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $83,958.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 528,359 shares in the company, valued at $11,032,135.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 507,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,055,772 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of S stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,794,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,221,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 0.59. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average is $23.66.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

