Brooklyn FI LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,214 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Brooklyn FI LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,421,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 17,837 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,123,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,884,000 after purchasing an additional 585,433 shares during the period. Finally, Kooman & Associates increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 200,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA REET traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,756. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $24.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.23.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

