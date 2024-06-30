Brooklyn FI LLC Sells 1,034 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Brooklyn FI LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,603,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,490. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.30.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.