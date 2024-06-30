Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $198,207,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $187,207,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1,503.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,685,000 after buying an additional 1,547,043 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $133,945,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4,769.0% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 927,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,056,000 after buying an additional 908,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.92.

Xylem Stock Performance

Xylem stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.63. 2,197,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,525. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.25%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

