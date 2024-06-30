Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,746 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGXU. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGXU traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $25.72. 250,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,319. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $26.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

