Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $914,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,168,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,974,000 after purchasing an additional 302,701 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,483,000 after buying an additional 254,848 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,534,000 after buying an additional 254,175 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,578 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.55. 933,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.14. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $186.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

