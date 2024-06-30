Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Sells 88 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $500.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,598,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,927. The stock has a market cap of $453.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $505.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.41.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

