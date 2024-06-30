BRP (TSE:DOO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $90.59

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$90.59 and traded as low as C$86.74. BRP shares last traded at C$87.65, with a volume of 165,669 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$112.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$103.00.

BRP Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$90.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$90.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.37.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.07. BRP had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 109.97%. The company had revenue of C$2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 10.0525739 EPS for the current year.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. BRP’s payout ratio is 8.87%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

