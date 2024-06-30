Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Short Interest Update

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the May 31st total of 4,280,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Bruker by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,080,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $593,724,000 after purchasing an additional 239,336 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,381,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,680,000 after acquiring an additional 422,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 7.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,788,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,036,000 after acquiring an additional 123,984 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,590,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,844,000 after acquiring an additional 35,873 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Bruker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,414,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,865,000 after purchasing an additional 47,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bruker stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $63.81. 1,727,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,984. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. Bruker has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.42.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.88 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

