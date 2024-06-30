BTIG Research Increases Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Price Target to $15.00

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Core Scientific

Core Scientific Stock Down 2.6 %

CORZ opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. Core Scientific has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $10.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $179.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Core Scientific will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Core Scientific

In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $68,744.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,245.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 359,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,245.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORZ. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000.

About Core Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.