Bunzl’s (BNZL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON BNZL opened at GBX 3,010 ($38.18) on Thursday. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 2,680 ($34.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,306 ($41.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,033.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,094.87. The firm has a market cap of £10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,954.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47.

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 24,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,062 ($38.84), for a total value of £742,351.28 ($941,711.63). Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

