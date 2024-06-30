Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,500 TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Separately, Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCRX. BTIG Research began coverage on TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Down 6.3 %

TCRX stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. 6,045,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,667. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.93.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.13% and a negative net margin of 653.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that TScan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

TScan Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.