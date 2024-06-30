Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Acquired by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 418,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,823,000 after purchasing an additional 136,369 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 827,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27,701 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.89. 1,594,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,680. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.65. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $33.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

