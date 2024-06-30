Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,959,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,776. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $149.94. The stock has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.