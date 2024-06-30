Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Short Interest Update

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,600 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the May 31st total of 336,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 424.3 days.
Capricorn Metals Stock Performance
Shares of CRNLF stock remained flat at C$3.09 during trading hours on Friday. Capricorn Metals has a 1-year low of C$2.90 and a 1-year high of C$3.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.08.
Capricorn Metals Company Profile
