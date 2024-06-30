Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Short Interest Update

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,600 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the May 31st total of 336,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 424.3 days.

Capricorn Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CRNLF stock remained flat at C$3.09 during trading hours on Friday. Capricorn Metals has a 1-year low of C$2.90 and a 1-year high of C$3.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.08.

Get Capricorn Metals alerts:

Capricorn Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Capricorn Metals Ltd engages in the evaluation, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia; and the Mt Gibson Gold Project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.