CashBackPro (CBP) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $56.02 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $56.02 million and $184,680.99 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012228 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009619 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,997.97 or 0.99988325 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00012653 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00077070 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.63625696 USD and is down -1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $140,572.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.