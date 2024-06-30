Casper (CSPR) Price Up 3% This Week

Casper (CSPR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $262.10 million and $4.71 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0216 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Casper has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,718,653,239 coins and its circulating supply is 12,123,165,181 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,717,606,283 with 12,122,167,243 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02165423 USD and is up 1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $4,510,363.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

