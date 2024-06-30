CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
CB Scientific Stock Performance
Shares of CB Scientific stock remained flat at $0.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08. CB Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19.
CB Scientific Company Profile
