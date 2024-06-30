CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CB Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of CB Scientific stock remained flat at $0.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08. CB Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19.

CB Scientific Company Profile

CB Scientific, Inc, through its US and international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, provide improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms as well as more accurate information for physicians.

